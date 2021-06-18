Mobile, Ala (City of Mobile) – Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared June 19, or Juneteenth, as a holiday in the City of Mobile and June 18, 2021, as a holiday for all City employees. This follows similar actions at the federal and state level by President Joe Biden and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Earlier today, Mayor Stimpson notified all City employees they will be receiving holiday pay for hours worked on June 18, 2021. All department heads were also authorized to close their offices, with the exception of those performing essential services. Going forward, Mayor Stimpson plans to work with the Mobile City Council to establish Juneteenth as a recurring holiday in the City of Mobile.

“Our heritage and history demand regular observance and recognition of the long road that many have walked and continue to walk to create One Mobile for all Mobilians,” Mayor Stimpson said. “It is deeply important to celebrate Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.”