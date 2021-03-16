MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A man accused of nearly killing a woman last July in a drive-by shooting is now back behind bars.

Police say the suspect, Tyree Martin, committed another crime holding up a pizza place on Dauphin Island Parkway last month violating his bond.

The woman who was shot in the head back in July is speaking out about this latest arrest.

She did not want her name or face used, but she is happy the man accused of nearly killing her is once again locked up at Metro after his bond was revoked for allegedly committing another crime.

Eight months after the drive-by shooting on Old Shell Road, the woman who was shot in the head is still dealing with that trauma.

“I was surprised when I came home, asked my family what happened to me because I really didn’t know why I was in the hospital and they say I had been shot in my head,” she said.

She spent two months in the hospital fighting for her life before being sent home six months ago.

“It’s been hard, like no feeling in my feet, memory loss, no appetite,” she said. “I can’t enjoy my kids, can’t really enjoy doing anything anymore.”

The two people charged with attempted murder in her shooting are Martin and Trenquez Rankins. Both have been out on bond since July. That was until Tuesday. Martin had his bond revoked because police say he held up a Little Caesars last month on DIP. Police charging Martin and another person with robbery.

The woman martin is accused of shooting has one wish.

“Him to stay behind bars,” she said. “I don’t want him out in the streets.”

In Alabama, bond is pretty much a guarantee unless a person is facing capital murder.

The state legislature is pushing through a bill known as Aniah’s law that would allow judges to deny bail to violent offenders.

Lawmakers hope to stop the revolving door for criminals.

The best friend of the woman who was shot wants Martin to stay locked up.

“You’re pretty much getting what you deserve because she didn’t deserve any of this and you got out on bond and still did something else so why should we feel sorry for you,” the friend said.

As the woman continues to recover months after the shooting, she still wants justice and others protected.

“I don’t want him to hurt anybody else like he did me,” she said.

FOX10 News called the number listed for Martin’s attorney for comment, but nobody picked up and we were unable to leave a message.

The drive-by shooting case is now in the hands of a grand jury.