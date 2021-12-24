PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile murder suspect is back in jail after an overnight arrest in Prichard.

Jason Cooley spent about a week in metro just last month after he was indicted on the murder charge but according to court documents, he made bail on a $150,000 bond.

Cooley is accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago. Now, he's back behind bars.

He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. According to jail records, Prichard police charged him with first degree assault.

Back in 2019 Cooley was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend Selwonda Pugh.

According to Mobile Police, Cooley shot Pugh several times during a domestic dispute on magnolia road.

According to prosecutors, Cooley worked for the Prichard police department for about seven months back in 2014 and he worked with the port authority for three months.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting the murder case because of a conflict of interest.

The Mobile County's District Attorney’s office. We’re still waiting on details about Cooley’s new charge.