MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A bond hearing is scheduled Monday morning for a Mobile man in connection to an assault that occurred while he was out on bond for murder.

Jason Cooley was arrested early Friday morning by the Prichard Police Department and is facing a first-degree assault charge. The current charge is unrelated to the murder charge.

Cooley spent about a week in metro just last month after he was indicted on the murder charge but according to court documents, he made bail on a $150,000 bond.

Cooley is accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago. Now, he's back behind bars.

He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. According to jail records, Prichard police charged him with first degree assault.

Back in 2019 Cooley was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend Selwonda Pugh.

According to Mobile Police, Cooley shot Pugh several times during a domestic dispute on magnolia road.

According to prosecutors, Cooley worked for the Prichard police department for about seven months back in 2014 and he worked with the port authority for three months.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting the murder case because of a conflict of interest.