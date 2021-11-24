MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Because of mechanical issues, the Mobile Museum of Art will continue to be closed through the upcoming holiday weekend, it was announced.

"We anticipate opening after Thanksgiving weekend," museum director Deborah Velders said for the announcement. "We express gratitude to the City of Mobile for their extraordinary assistance in our time of need."

In the meantime, people can visit the website, mobilemuseumofart.com, and follow the Mobile Musem of Art on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on important information.