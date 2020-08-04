MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile music community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Jacob Hall -- by all accounts was the one of the best musicians on the Gulf Coast -- passed away Monday.
Jacob had just turned 23. His family says it's still uncertain how he died. What is certain -- is his talent will be missed. Jacob played every stage in downtown Mobile and beyond.
We spoke to his family and those who knew him best -- as they listened to his latest track. His brother and father tell us the support is overwhelming.
"It makes me happy and I know it would make him happy," said John Hall, Jacob's brother.
"It fills me with joy -- but right now it just hurts so bad," said John Hall, Jacob's father.
The family says Jacob's gift for music was God-given from an early age.
"He had some little toys... and had a little xylophone and a little keyboard -- and his mother and I noticed that when particular commercials would play and he was sitting in front of the tv playing with his toys he could pick out the jingles from the commercials before he was able to really talk well... and he just continued to do it and we were like oh this is kinda weird," said John Hall, father.
His parents embraced his musical talent and by the time he graduated High School -- Jacob could pick up any instrument and play it well. He won the BayFest Music Fellowship two years in a row.
At 19 he landed a gig playing keyboard and piano with band "Paw Paw's Medicine Cabinet."
His bandmates remember being in aww by his effortless talent.
"He had to on the spur of the moment notice learn all of those complex parts to perform with us over at Callaghans. And he came in and first five minutes of rehearsal... the first five minutes he started playing we were like wow he's amazing," recalled Jeremy Ault, Paw Paw's Medicine Cabinet.
"And absolutely no ego about it at all... no ego about it," said Gabe Willis, Paw Paw's Medicine Cabinet.
While Jacob shined on stage -- he was also a good friend.
"I just want everyone to know of a good human being that Jacob Hall was. It can't be overstated. I love him and I'm going to miss him," said Mike Jernigan, Paw Paw's Medicine Cabinet.
In the last year Jacob had been secretly concentrating on original music -- not only playing the music but singing the vocals.
"He had all of these songs he had been writing and he had just now when he and me had moved in together started really recording them and liking his own voice," said John Hall, brother.
Finding his voice -- they believe he was ready to take that next step.
"His day of being the side man and being the guy that lifted the band up were coming to a close and it wasn't very long before he was going to be the guy," said John Hall, father.
"Just the way he thought about things and it just clicked... and it's a big loss -- not just for us personally but for the Mobile music community at large," said Willis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.