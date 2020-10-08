When Eric Erdman was planning for a trip to Mexico for a songwriter festival, he figured COVID-19 would be his biggest concern.
Little did he know, he would have a brush with not one, but two storms.
Erdman, a well-known local musician, said he has been attending the annual event on Isla Mujeres off the coast of Cancún for about five years. This year’s affair, he said, was a scaled-down affair because of the pandemic.
“So far, no COVID,” he told FOX10 News. “Everybody’s healthy, and everybody’s being smart about it and wearing masks and not getting too close. But, you know, you can’t – a mask won’t help against the hurricane, right?”
Erdman says he arrived right on the heels of Tropical Storm Gamma. Delta was the real deal. A hurricane veteran from decades in Mobile, he said this was the worst storm has has ever lived through. Even though he was staying in a heavily fortified mansion that a friend made available to him and his fellow musicians, he said he started having doubts.
“At least the edge of the eyewall hit us,” he said. “And we were still an hour out from that. And the window started bending enough that it broke the glass bracing and shattered glass all over the house. And so, that got our attention.”
When the powerful winds finally subsided, Erdman ventured out into the streets expecting to find chaos. Surprisingly, he added, the island fared well.
“It’s amazing how little damage there has been on the island,” he said.
Erdman said there were some downed trees and minor damage. But very quickly, shop owners along Hidalgo Street – which he described as the Dauphin Street of Isla Mujeres – were opening back up for business.
He attributed to a combination of a storm that moved through very quickly and the fact that locals have experienced their share of tropical storms and are prepared for them. Still, he added, seeing buildings made of nothing stronger than plywood makes it hard to believe there was not more carnage.
“That’s mind-boggling to me, actually,” he said. “Having been through hurricanes in Mobile and seen – even this last one, even Sally that came through, was, I mean, significantly weaker than this one. And, you know, there were trees all over my road, all over the road my mom’s house is on.”
One bit of irony is that Erdman had an opportunity to evacuate to a hotel on the mainland. He ended up staying, but he said if he had gone, he would have been evacuated from that hotel and sent to a crowded temporary emergency shelter.
“If I had evacuated, it would have been much worse,” he said.
