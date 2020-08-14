MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – A Mobile neurosurgeon is out of a job with a local hospital after being charged with manslaughter in a crash that killed a medical student, FOX10 News has learned.
Infirmary Health confirmed Friday that Dr. Jonathan Nakhla was fired because of his pending criminal charge.
“Due to the felony charges brought against Dr. Nakhla, in accordance with medical staff bylaws, he is no longer a member of the medical staff at Mobile Infirmary and no longer employed with our organization,” a hospital spokeswoman wrote in a statement.
Court documents show investigators believe Nakhla was driving 138 miles per hour at the time of the crash on the I-65 Service Road on August 1st . However, Nakhla's attorney Dennis Knizley said he wasn't.
Records also show Nakhla had to swerve to avoid another car before crashing.
The passenger in the car, 24-year-old Samantha Thomas was killed.
Nakhla's bond was set by a judge Wednesday at $200,000. Nakhla is out of Metro Jail after posting bail on the same day..
Mobile Police told FOX 10 News that Nakhla's blood alcohol level was over the legal limit when the crash happened.
A preliminary hearing is set for September 2nd.
