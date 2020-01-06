The deadline has passed. 2020 is here and Mobile is still not the safest city in America.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson first made the promise during his campaign for mayor.
"I'm asking you for another four years to accomplish our goal of making Mobile the safest, most business, and family friendly city in America by 2020," Stimpson said in a campaign video.
The goal is lofty to say the least and Mobile isn't close to reaching it. Stimpson released a statement Monday:
- Pledge to become the safest most business and family friendly city by 2020
- One Mobile to become the City we want to be.
- 2020 is a marker. It was self-imposed to put pressure on us to change the status quo.
- No; I’m not satisfied in any of the three areas. We have made much progress, and there is more to do.
- We must change the plan, not the goal.
- This is a long-distance race – not a sprint.
Mobile police said the number of homicides rose from 28 in 2018 to 40 last year in 2019. Chief Lawrence Battiste said overall, though, crime is trending downward.
"We can take something that really makes us look bad and focus on it or we can take and look at the overall introspective of what we've done for the year," Battiste said.
Battiste said Mobile is in fact safer. The department's latest statistics show a decrease in all Part 1 crimes except Homicides. Part 1 crimes include rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.
The numbers given reflect 2019 through November, Battiste said December 2019 numbers are being calculated and will be added by February.
Both Stimpson and Battiste agree that Mobile being the safest city is still a goal that the city is steadily working towards.
