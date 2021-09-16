Mobile, AL. (WALA) -- Thursday, the Dwell Mobile organization made their intentions known that they want to help Afghan refugees who settle in Mobile.

This group specializes in helping refugee families settle into their new life. And this gives them an opportunity to do just that.

“We will provide post resettlement services for these families who are coming in," said Executive Director Jeri Stroade.

It was at an open house for Dwell Mobile Thursday where we met Mugisho Moses Muhubao

Moses came to the United States in high school from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He got involved with the organization a few years ago. He understands the journey ahead for the incoming afghan refugees.

“When we're in our foreign countries, we know America to be a place of refuge where we're going to have the dream. We're going to do what we want to do in life. Therefore, for these brothers who are coming, we welcome them. We believe that this place will be a good place for them. As long as they believe in hard work, following the laws and everything that America requires," Muhubao said.

And he says with a little understanding, everyone can benefit from this.

"It would be good if the people from here wouldn't be scared of them and would interact with them. The more we can interact with each other, the more we can understand that we actually relate with each other. We come from the same place, and we all have a common goal. That's all that matters,” Muhubao said.

There's no word when the organization will be able to help those refugees coming in.