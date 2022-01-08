MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Saturday was all about the kids as Mobile Parks and Recreation hosted Kids Day.

From bounce houses to food trucks and even a DJ, there were plenty of activities out at Medal of Honor Park. But today's main attraction -- the "power wheel races."

Organizers explain that it's a great way to get people outdoors and moving.

"This year, we revamped it. (We) decided to do it four times a year instead of just once. And we're looking for new ideas and things we haven't done before and we saw a power wheels race and we thought why not bring that to Mobile," said Parks and Recreation Manager of Events Jonni Nottingham.

Upcoming Kids Days events are on April 23, July 9 and Oct. 8.