MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --With many people still unable to go back home to Louisiana, a lot of Hurricane Ida evacuees are staying in the City of Mobile. A new effort is underway to help make sure they have better access to the everyday items they need.

Mobile Parks and Recreation has provided shelters at Springhill and Seals Gray Community Centers for evacuees in dire need of personal hygiene products and toiletries.

"We've seen elderly people in need of different things, different items, we've seen kids. We've also seen a lot of people that are homeless, people that are sick that are in need of a lot of things for them," said the Recreational Supervisor of Community Centers and Programs, Lanisha Penn, "one lady in particular told me she came and didn't have anything, she lost everything in the water."

A large number of evacuees left their homes with just the clothes on their back. The supplies that are most needed are basic essentials, like diapers, feminine products, deodorant, soap, and shampoo.

Things that are not needed at this time; furniture, clothing, medication, food, beverages and toys.

Instead of toys, MPRD are also helping keep children busy with bags filled with activities.

"They have something that they can color, something they can doodle, something they can draw. Gives them something that is fun and playful," said Art Activities Coordinator, Stephanie Durkac.

MPRD will continue to collect any and all donations, adding that they are in this for the long haul.

"We don't have an expiration date. So we're just going to continue to do what we can, while we can", said Superintendent of Recreations, Shad Collins.

Donations can be dropped off at Mobile Parks and Recreation headquarters, 48 N. Sage Ave, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.