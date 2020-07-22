MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile will have 18 new officers after they are sworn in this Friday. The police recruits will have completed 20 weeks of training at the Mobile Police Academy. The graduation ceremony takes place at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, 4255 Cottage Hill Road, at 2 p.m.
The keynote speaker is Vicki Davis, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.
Here are the names of the Mobile Police Academy Class #64 graduates.
• Cherry Ann Bonati
• Khiahna Brown
• Joshua Carswell
• Roger Gill II
• Ryan Hadley
• Z'quan Hogan
• Jeremy Knox
• Willie Law
• James Lewis
• Xavier Loper
• Ethan Matherne
• Roderick Miles
• Andrew Murphy
• Tyler Murphy
• Stacey New
• Peyton Redding
• Jordon Soto
• Jeffery Wyatt
*Due to COVID-19, restrictions include a limited number of guests and masks and social distancing required
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.