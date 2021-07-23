MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile's Interim Chief of Police swore in 13 new officers at the Mobile Police Academy ceremony.
The ceremony took place this afternoon at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.
Here is a list of the Mobile Police Academy Class #66 graduates.
• Roy L. Adams
• Chance O. Beck
• Jeffrey T. Briend
• Reagan M. Clegg
• Sarah D. Dearmond
• Jaquarius D. Jordan
• Arthur A. Krause
• Clinton J. Law
• Michael R. McGuire
• Jacob K. Payne
• Andrew A. Quick
• Marcell W. Sanders
• Christopher D. Williams
