THEODORE, Ala (WALA) -- Crime scene tape still surrounds a Theodore trailer Wednesday afternoon, the scene of an overnight murder.

Mobile Police say Jagger Clark stabbed his dad, 47-year-old Joshua Brown, not once, but multiple times, killing him.

“We heard a scream and you can hear everything through the trailers,” one neighbor said.

The neighbor did not want her name used, but tells us the horror at the Theodore mobile home happened around 9:45PM Tuesday night.

“Another neighbor told us that the guy and his son were fighting, drugs were possibly involved with the son and he slit his throat open,” the woman said.

The neighbor tells FOX10 News, the victim tried to run and scream for help, but his injuries were too severe.

“He ran over to a neighbor’s house across the street for help and when we got there like within a matter of minutes he was gone, by the time they got on the phone with somebody,” she said.

Investigators are not releasing many details about what led up to this deadly stabbing, but they were on scene for nearly 12 hours.

Neighbors say police have been to the trailer park before, but this is the first time something like this has happened.

“It’s literally five trailers down from my house,” the woman said. “I sleep here. I constantly check my door anyways.”

The neighbor tells FOX10 News, Clark went to a nearby trailer after the stabbing and was seen covered in blood.

Clark is charged with murder and should face a judge for the first time on Thursday.