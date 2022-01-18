MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police will have another round of roadblocks on Thursday, January 20.
The checkpoints will be set up in two locations. The first on Houston Street between Government Street and Duval Street. The second will be on Sage Avenue between Airport Boulevard and Old Shell Road.
MPD said the roadblocks will start at 4 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
In December, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the department would use roadblocks in the effort to curb violence but stay ahead of it. Officers were specifically targeting drugs and guns. He said to expect operations like this "to become the norm" here in the Port City.
