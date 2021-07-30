MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department's Narcotics/Vice Unit, along with SWAT and K-9 on Wednesday arrested a group of individuals.

Police say a search warrant was executed at 234 N. Fairport Drive in Prichard. During the investigation, officers seized 820 grams of synthetic marijuana, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of suspected heroin.

Four arrests were also made.

Demetrius Kidd, 23, Kendarius Welch, 25, Raheem Catlin, 25, and Anthony White, 22, face charges that include drug trafficking marijuana, drug trafficking cocaine, and drug trafficking synthetic marijuana. ​

The Mobile Police Department says it continues to work diligently to investigate and enforce narcotics complaints within the community. The MPD invites citizens to send tips to mobilepd.org/crimetip or call 251-208-7211.