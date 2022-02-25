UPDATED Feb 25, 2022:

Mobile police arrested the fourth suspect in the double murder of a Happy Hill couple. The same man is also a suspect in another murder, authorities said.

Patrick Lewis, 21, faces three counts of murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Three other suspects are already in custody for the February 2021 murders of 62-year-old Tony Lewis and his 68-year-old wife, Leila Lewis.

In addition, Patrick Lewis, is accused in the Sept. 18 shooting in a parking lot on Airport Boulevard that claimed the life of 21-year-old Bryan Maynard, police said.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police continue to search for one of the four men they allege is responsible for a double murder in the city’s Happy Hill community a year ago.

Tony and Leila Lewis died after multiple rounds of gunshots pierced the walls of their home, triggering an explosion and fire that destroyed the house. An autopsy revealed that Tony Lewis died from gunshot wounds, and prosecutors told FOX10 News last week that Leila Lewis died from the fire.

Three defendants already are in federal custody: Convicted drug kingpin Darrin Jamark “DD” Southall, Terrance Sanchez Watkins and Jamarcus Devonta Chambers.

Tyrus Booker, the couple’s son-in-law, expressed gratitude for the criminal charges.

“It’s a whole lot of relief for my family,” he told FOX10 News.

The victims were the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. FOX10 News reported last year about bad blood between him and Southall. Court records show Prichard police arrested Brazy, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, in connection with the fatal shooting of Southall’s nephew in Prichard in 2016. A grandy jury declined to indict.

But Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste told FOX10 News over the weekend that it is premature to speculate on motive or talk about how the February 2021 shooting and fire on Dr. Thomas Avenue unfolded.

“It relates to specific details of the case, we’re still kind of holding that closer to the base simply because, you know, anything that we say at this point could potentially compromise a successful prosecution,” he said.

Southall already is serving a 35-year prison sentence handed down by a federal judge on Friday. He admitted to running a multi-state drug ring responsible for $24 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sean Costello called that distribution network the largest the area has ever seen.

“He managed to run a pretty sophisticated drug operation,” he said. Last week. “We had to use techniques that we don’t use very often in order to investigate and ultimately hold him accountable, because of how sophisticated and how complex his drug operation was.”

Jones, meanwhile, is in prison on an unrelated probation violation. His mother, Tenecsha Jones, wrote a hand-written letter to the judge in September in his case asking that he and his brother be released. She wrote that the rapper’s brother was extremely ill.

That brother passed away at the end of January, Jones’ lawyer asked that he be allowed to temporarily leave prison to attend the funeral earlier this month. But the judge denied the request.

Jones is set to be released from prison next month.