MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been arrested in connection with a string of commercial robberies between Sept. 26 and Friday, according to the Mobile County Police Department.
Lindell Dortch, 40, was arrested without incident in the 2000 block of Brill Road and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on four counts of first-degree robbery.
Police said that in each robbery, a man authorities later identified as Dortch entered the business masked and armed with a handgun and demanding money. In the latest incident, the subject demanded and received cash, cigarettes and cigar from a Circle K store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.