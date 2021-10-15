MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man has been arrested in connection with a string of commercial robberies between Sept. 26 and Friday, according to the Mobile County Police Department.

Lindell Dortch, 40, was arrested without incident in the 2000 block of Brill Road and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on four counts of first-degree robbery.

Police said that in each robbery, a man authorities later identified as Dortch entered the business masked and armed with a handgun and demanding money. In the latest incident, the subject demanded and received cash, cigarettes and cigar from a Circle K store.