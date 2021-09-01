MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Detectives arrested a man and a woman they said are connected to a double murder that happened in Crichton.

Kenneth Mays, 49, and Barbara Morrissette, 44, are charged with killing Joshua Womble, 21, and Doreon Howard, 20, on Betbeze Street on June 7.

Both Morrissette and Mays are charged with two counts of murder.

Womble and Howard were gunned down around 8 a.m. and left for dead in the street near the corner of Betbeze and Mobile Street.

Police did not release any details about a possible motive in the shooting.