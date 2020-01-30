MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people have been charged in the Thursday morning shooting that left a toddler dead.
The two-year-old boy, identified as Corey Davis, was wounded around 8 a.m. at the Red Roof Inn near Dauphin Street and Interstate 65. Detectives believe the child found the loaded gun in the hotel room and accidentally shot himself.
One suspect is 29-year-old Dynesha Harris, the mother of the child. The other suspect is her friend, 25-year-old Tony Fowler. Both have been charged with manslaughter.
