MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a second person connected to a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested 27-year-old Tyler Pettway on a murder charge.
Her arrest came a day after investigators charged Lecarey Lett, 27, with murder.
The two are accused of killing 22-year-old Kelon Foster in a parking lot next to The Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Boulevard on Saturday, September 11.
Investigators did not release any other details about the crime.
