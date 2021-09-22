MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a second person connected to a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested 27-year-old Tyler Pettway on a murder charge.

Her arrest came a day after investigators charged Lecarey Lett, 27, with murder.

The two are accused of killing 22-year-old Kelon Foster in a parking lot next to The Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Boulevard on Saturday, September 11.

Investigators did not release any other details about the crime.