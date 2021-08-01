MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Police Department has released a statement asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior citizen.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Mobile Police Department needs help locating a missing person. 90-year-old Andrew Bailey was reported missing by his wife on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Bailey suffers from memory issues. He has no major medical problems and is easily confused. Baily was wearing a blue striped shirt, gray slacks, and gray shoes. He is 6'02/ 238 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Bailey was last seen in the area of Mimosa Drive driving a beige Crown Victoria LX, AL2799.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.