MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Police Department has released a statement asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior citizen.

The statement reads as follows:

"The Mobile Police Department needs help locating a missing person. 90-year-old Andrew Bailey was reported missing by his wife on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Bailey suffers from memory issues. He has no major medical problems and is easily confused. Baily was wearing a blue striped shirt, gray slacks, and gray shoes. He is 6'02/ 238 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Bailey was last seen in the area of Mimosa Drive driving a beige Crown Victoria LX, AL2799.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211."