MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- MPD needs the public's help locating Jaravien Allen-White in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Bradley Nall which took place in the 2300 block of Randlett Drive.

Four people have been charged so far with felony murder, and police have said there may be two additional people involved.

Investigators say Nall was ambushed in his car and killed, just feet from his family home.

The suspects allegedly after drugs.

Four people have already been arrested in connection to that murder: Selena Tisdale, Mary Butler, Demarcus Reynolds, and Julian Sullivan. They are all charged with felony murder and have pleaded not guilty.

Investigators are not saying who may have pulled the trigger in the cold-blooded murder, but they do say the suspects and Nall knew each other.

Court documents outlined the roles each defendant played, but during a court hearing last month defense attorney's disputed the allegations.

While Allen-White is not being called a suspect, police hope someone recognizes him so they can find him and interview him.

Police believe Allen-White may have information in reference to this case.

Anyone with information on where Allen-White can be located should call police at 251-208-7211.

Tips received can be anonymous.