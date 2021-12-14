MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Hours after the 52nd homicide of the year, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine sat down with FOX10 to discuss his plans to stop the violence.

His plans involve more officers on the streets and even roadblocks this weekend.

"We want the public to know that we're in this with them 100 percent,” Chief Prine said.

"These are more targeted and geared towards those offenders that are mobile and that have the propensity to commit some of these shootings that we've seen. So, the idea behind these types of safety checkpoints is to recover contraband. Both guns and drugs," Chief Prine added.

Along with that, you can also expect to see more officers on the streets. Especially near the First and Third precincts.

"That's where a lot of our crime is occurring. The violent crime. We want the public to know that we're making some hard decisions here to funnel resources where that crime is," Chief Prine said.

And as they beef up patrols, Chief Prine wanted to send a message to the people that he serves.

"The public needs to know that we are at work 24 hours, 7 days a week," Chief Prine said.

By law, police are required to give the locations of those roadblocks. Those will be released on Friday.