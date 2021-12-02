MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is hiring. And they're looking for about 30 officers to fill a record 85 vacancies left behind in 2021.

"This year we have seen record numbers. We typically lose 50 to 60 officers a year. Just to give you an idea. 50 to 60 officers is the equivalent to an entire precinct," Chief Paul Prine said.

Chief Prine told FOX 10 News the record vacancies are due in part to compensation and negative press in recent years.

"We don't always get the real reason why people leave. Some is due to compensation. Some may feel like the grass is greener with another agency or the working conditions may be better,” Chief Prine said.

Still, the department has already started the process to replenish those numbers.

Just last month, the department graduated more than a dozen officers.

And for the first time in a long time, the first and third precincts will soon be fully staffed.

"We have gone from two academies per year to now doing three," Chief Prine said.

Chief Prine credits Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson for his efforts in helping out the department.

Meanwhile, those officers who just graduated will have a few months of field training before hopefully going solo in March.