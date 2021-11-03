MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested Christin Edwards Wednesday afternoon. She's charged with four felony counts of second-degree assault.

"Investigators have been on it since last night. And we had the warrants signed today. We determined her whereabouts and investigators went out there and had her arrested. I can tell you she was arrested out on Sperry road. I'm reluctant to give the address at this time, but nevertheless, she was arrested in that area," said Chief Paul Prine.

Police say it all started after a fight broke out inside the bowling alley. But police haven’t said what the fight was about.

Mobile police chief Paul Prine says the arrest is just the beginning.

we're going to use whatever power and means we have with the court system to lock them up and keep them locked up," Chief Prine said.

He wants to send this message to anyone who commits these types of crimes.

"We're not going to tolerate it. And this is a prime example of what I mean when I say we're not going to tolerate it. That's why we're here today," Chief Prine said.

As for the victims. All four have non-life threatening injuries and one of them has already been released from the hospital.