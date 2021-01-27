MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile police officer who fatally shot a man in Tillman’s Corner on Tuesday feared for his life, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Wednesday.
The police chief said it is too soon in the investigation to make a final determination, but he said at a news conference that a man who was shot at about 7:45 p.m. – identified as 37-year-old Edward Nicholas Bittner – had a knife with a 4-inch blade.
“The assisting officer did fire two shots with his duty weapon when he believed that Bittner was about to charge him,” he said. “Both shots struck Bittner.”
Battiste declined to identify the officer. But he described him as a 21-year veteran of the force who had just gone off duty for the night when he responded to a request for backup. The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, he added.
The chief said Bittner was a passenger in a vehicle that an officer had pulled over on U.S. 90 for having a missing headlight and changing lanes without signaling.
After the car stopped, Battiste said, Bittner got our and ran toward the on-ramp to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. At some point, Bittner came back toward the car, the chief sad.
“It looked like the suspect basically ran a lap around the off-ramp in that particular area, somewhere between, I will way, 440 yards or greater distance than that,” he said. “But it was basically a big circle.”
Battiste said the supervisory officer fired his taser gun at Bittner, but it failed to subdue the suspect.
“I don’t have the exact distance that the officer was there, but it does appear that he was in very close proximity to the individual,” he said.
The chief said the gunshots struck Bittner on the left side and left back. But he cautioned against jumping to conclusions about which direction Bittner was headed at the time.
“That doesn’t necessarily indicate whether he was running away or running towards the officer,” he said. “What it indicates is what the officer believed (when) he discharged his weapon; usually with the first shot, if you’re shot in the side, it causes your body to torque. And so, potentially it could give the appearance that someone may have been running away.”
Battiste said the patrol officer who made the traffic stop was on alert as he approached the vehicle because he heard someone from the car say, “Somebody just robbed us.” Bittner, meanwhile, has pending robbery and breaking-and-entering charges. He had an active warrant after failing to appear in court for those charges.
Battiste says authorities will review body camera footage form one of the officers. But the officer who fired the shots was not wearing a body cam because supervisors are not required to, the chief said.
Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson, who is running for mayor, sent a letter to Mayor Sandy Stimpson asking for the release of body cam footage. He told FOX10 News that body cams should be mandatory for the entire force.
“If I were the mayor, any police officer caught on duty without a body bam would be fired on the spot,” he said. “You wouldn’t be permitted to the ride the streets of Mobile.”
Richardson said he has questions about how police handled the incident. He contrasted the shooting with how Spanish Fort police managed safely to apprehend a man who was firing shots at the Bass Pro Shops store in September.
Battiste said police will not release the body cam footage it does have because it is part of the investigation.
Battiste said he anticipates finishing the preliminary investigation next week. After that, he said, the evidence will be handed over to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office and eventually be presented to a grand jury.
The chief asked for prayers.
“I’d just like to ask the community to pray for the family of our decedent, the suspect in this case,” he said. “I also pray for our officers. It is never a good time when someone loses their life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.