MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl Tuesday resulted from an untreated mental health condition, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said just before police led the defendant in handcuffs to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Battiste said it is “not a normal situation.” He said Tronisha Ellis, charged with three counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm, has a long history of mental health issues and run-ins with the criminal justice system.

“Obviously, her mental health needs have not been met the way they need to be met,” he said. “And until we can do that, we’re gonna continue to have incidents like this to occur in our community.”

Battiste said Ellis had been visiting various homes on Marine Street the past few days, including with the family of Zadaya Cook. The family asked Ellis to leave, causing her to become angry and fire at least three shots, the chief said.

One of those shots hit Zadaya, but Battiste said she is in stable condition and expected to live.

“We are grateful that our prayers have been answered and that the injuries to Zadaya were not life-threatening. … We are fortunate we are not talking about a homicide,” he said.

But Battiste added that it traumatized two other children who were in the house.

Ellis, 29, did not say anything to a gaggle of reporters as officers placed her in a patrol car for the ride from Mobile police headquarters to the Mobile County Metro Jail on Tuesday.

“No comment,” she said several times in a soft voice.

Ellis has a long arrest records, according to the jail log, and court records indicate she has convictions for arson, attempted arson, reckless endangerment and theft. Those convictions made it unlawful for her to possession a firearm.

Neighbors on Marine Street said they heard gunshots and then later saw police put a handcuffed woman in a squad car.

The chief said Ellis was an acquaintance of Zadaya’s family. But she wore out her welcome on Tuesday, he said.

“They informed her that she needed to leave, at which point, she pulled a weapon,” Battiste said. And she fired multiple rounds striking the five-year-old in the neck. Then she fired at another child that was in the bathroom in the house. And it’s my understanding that she fired at the father in the house but the weapon misfired.”

Court records offer a window into the defendant’s mental health condition. She pleaded guilty in November 2018 to attempted arson. In addition to a two-year jail sentence, a judge ordered her to complete anger management classes and to be assessed for mental health treatment.

In that case, according to court records, Ellis in June 2018 started a fire in an occupied apartment in Mobile.

Battiste said the facts of that case were similar.

“Someone gave her a ride, and she become enraged because they asked her to leave or told her they were going to do something,” he said. “So the facts are somewhat similar in this case.”

In a handwritten letter to the judge in February 2020, about four months before she left jail, Ellis struck a hopeful note.

“I also pray your honorable court understand that I have full and complete intentions of leaving Mobile County Metro Jail a better, more responsible and productive member of society by accepting any and all orders of your honorable court,” she wrote.