MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they have a plan and are prepared should any protests get out of hand in the area following Mobile’s first round of protests on Sunday.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said he is pretty pleased with Sunday’s protestors, but he says agitators forced MPD to break up the protests.
“What we got here as a city was much different than what other cities got of similar size of ours,” he said.
Despite the need to disperse crowds in Downtown Mobile and near Airport Boulevard, Chief Battiste said protestors had their voices heard without resorting to widespread destruction.
“I was pretty pleased with how they conducted themselves,” he said. “I was disappointed that some of the people in this community did not recognize that there were agitators amongst them.”
Mobile Police said their goal is to let people protest, but it needs to remain peaceful instead of letting agitators take advantage of the situation.
“They’re capitalizing on the pain people are feeling across this country with the things they’ve viewed and seen, feeling oppressed or whatever they’re feeling at the moment,” Battiste said.
On Sunday, 13 people had cuffs slapped on them including a man who was arrested for not listening to officers after a traffic violation. There were also eight incidents of burglaries and fires. One officer was also injured.
“As long as people are willing to do their part to keep them peaceful and then we’re going to do our part to allow them to be able to protest,” Battiste said.
According to Chief Battiste, when things turn violent and property gets destroyed the message gets muddy.
