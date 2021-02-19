MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police continue to treat the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis as a double homicide, but it is too soon to speculate about suspects, motives or means, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Friday.

Battiste told FOX10 News that investigators were talking to people who saw a fire that destroyed the Lewis home in the city’s Happy Hill community and heard gunshots. But he said police had not yet received the autopsy report to determine how the couple died. He said investigators also have not determined what caused the blaze, let alone whether it was arson.

“There’s a lot of moving parts with this case,” he said. “This is not a normal scene by which we can say, immediately, that somebody died or you can see wounds that would indicate that they were shot and potentially those shots call somebody’s death.”

The blaze occurred Wednesday night on Dr. Thomas Avenue. Residents have reported hearing gunshots and a loud boom. Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber told FOX10 News on Friday and different-sized shell casings suggest the bullets came from two weapons. He also said investigators were trying to find out if the deaths has anything to do with their grandson, rapper HoneyKomb Brazy, and whether he had bad blood with anyone.

Battiste said the autopsy results will show whether the couple died from the fire or gunshots.

“Until we get that information, I would much rather not speculate, as the chief, about the cause of death.

The chief said investigators have to treat the case as a homicide, given the circumstances.

“You don’t get a second chance to re-create a scene like the one that we’re dealing with right now,” he said. “And so, we want to make sure that we leave no stone unturned, because once we release that scene, we don’t get a chance to go back and have a do-over.”

The deaths have been a hot topic on social media, which is rife with rumors about what led up to the fire. But Battiste declined to talk about those online conversations.

“We look at social media,” he said. “But we’re not able to take what somebody may or may not have said on social media and go into a courtroom in necessarily get a conviction.”

Asked if police had talked to Brazy, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, Battiste said that in any investigation, groundwork is necessary before talking to potential suspects.

“We are doing everything we can, let’s say, as part of our active investigation to try to make sure that when we speak to anybody that may have information about this case,” he said. “That is, we’re kind of guiding the information and guiding the investigation and the direction we want it to go, so that we don’t prematurely ask questions that we may not get the type of answers or the type of response that we’re looking for.”

If it does turn out to be an intentional killing, the chief offered strong words.

“If someone committed a cowardly act in this case, that causes the death of someone that may not have been directly involved in somebody else’s criminal behavior, you call it what it is. You call ’em cowards,” he said.