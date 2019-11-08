MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police brought FOX10 News with them on Friday as detectives from the VICE Unit went out, rounding up suspected prostitutes and those looking to pay for their services.
At least five people were cuffed in front of our camera and we were not even there for all the arrests.
Mobile Police hope if they can stop prostitution in the area, it may help prevent other crimes.
MPD does these stings several times a year, picking up suspected prostitutes throughout the city. They also use undercover officers, posing as prostitutes, to get people trying to patronize them.
“The way I look at it, it kind of keeps people honest,” said Major John Barber. “If you're out there and you pull up to a girl you don't know if this is an undercover police officer or not.”
One man who was arrested told our camera that he was not sure why he was being cuffed. Another man said he was only “saying hello” to the undercover officer, but never offered any money.
In all, more than 20 accused prostitutes and “johns” were picked up during the operation, Major Barber said it shows there’s a problem.
“I don't mess with prostitutes,” one man said. “She came and talked with me.”
Police said other crimes go along with prostitution, like drug activity and violent crime. Major Barber has one suggestion for those arrested on Friday.
“You should have kept going,” he said. “You shouldn't have stopped, you should have gone home, you should have continued on to work, you should've gone home to your wife and kids.”
All of those arrested on Friday will face one of three charges, solicitation of a prostitute, patronizing a prostitute or loitering with a purpose of prostitution. All are misdemeanors.
List of those arrested during operation:
1. Perry Webster
• Patronizing a Prostitute
2. Trayvon Henley
• Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
3. Malcolm Warren
• Patronizing a Prostitute
4. Mia Proulx
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
5. Candice Anderson
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
• Possession Drug Paraphernalia
6. Tinisha Easton
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
7. Nigeria Reed
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
8. Marzette Johnson
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
• Marijuana 2nd Degree
• Warrant: No Driver’s License (X5)
• Warrant: No Insurance
• Warrant: No Seatbelt
• Warrant: No Tag
• Warrant: Running Red Light
9. Reginald Jones
• Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
10. Semariza Amani
• Patronizing a Prostitute
11. Ronald Huckabee
• Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
12. Camille Coleman
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
13. Juan Lopez
• Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
14. David Trevino
• Patronizing a Prostitute
15. James Kidd
• Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
16. Melissa Cody
• Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
17. Troy Harper
• Patronizing a Prostitute
18. James Enfinger
• Patronizing a Prostitute
19. Kerry Ellett
• Patronizing a Prostitute
20. Harry Meyers
• Patronizing a Prostitute
21. Bobby Grandquest
• Patronizing a Prostitute
22. Michael Jones
• Loitering for the Purpose of Prostitution
