MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department will set up roadblocks in four locations Wednesday evening.

The department is calling them safety checkpoints, and they will be in place from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, December 22.

In Precinct 1, the checkpoint will be in the area of Halls Mill Road at McVay Drive.

Precinct 2's checkpoint will be near Highway 90 at Old Pascagoula Road.

The roadblock in Precinct 3 will be near St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Avenue.

In Precinct 4, police will be set up on Cody Road at Airport Boulevard.

By law, law enforcement agencies are required to notify the public of the locations, time, and duration of roadblocks.

Last week, Police Chief Paul Prine said the checkpoints would be used to fight an increase in violent crime across the city.

"These are more targeted and geared towards those offenders that are mobile and that have the propensity to commit some of these shootings that we've seen. So, the idea behind these types of safety checkpoints is to recover contraband. Both guns and drugs," Chief Prine added.

He said there will also be more officers on the streets in the first and third precincts.