MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department needs the public's help to locate a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Lynlee Pollman.
Pollman was last seen leaving her residence with a 17-year-old male in a dark colored SUV, possibly a 4Runner. She was last seen wearing a Moe's Southwest Grill uniform but may have changed into a pink t-shirt and black shorts.
She has no known medical conditions.
Pollman is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
If anyone has seen Pollman or knows her whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.