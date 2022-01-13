MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The narcotics unit of the Mobile Police Department wrapped up several months of investigations.

“What you see here today is the culmination of investigative work that’s been going on as a result of numerous complaints," said Assistant Chief William Jackson. "Some of our recent violent crime that’s happened in the area surrounding this location.”

Police executed a search warrant on the discount zone gas station on Azalea Road. Multiple people were arrested after drugs were found inside the store and in a vehicle behind it. Investigators are still going through evidence, but they did confirm they found marijuana. Police also executed a temporary restraining order.

“When we leave here today, the business will be temporarily closed. We’ll have ten days to get that in front of a judge," added Jackson. "Sometime in the next month, it will go in front of the council pending business license and things of that nature.”

Cleaning up drug activity has been a priority for mobile police. Just last month officers arrested ten people in another undercover drug bust. Jackson said it’s important for them to act fast before these drug-related crimes turn violent.

“Narcotics crime leads to a number of other crimes whether it begins petty and grows into our violent crime," said Jackson. "So absolutely we have to hit it from the very beginning.”