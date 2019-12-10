MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Law enforcement authorities expect a resolution soon on an assault complaint made against a city judge.
Howard Glaude Jr. made the complaint following a Nov. 30 incident in which he claims Mobile Municipal Judge Karlos Finley pulled him off of his horse and punched repeatedly punched him in the face.
Glaude said the incident occurred shortly after a parade on Allison Street as part of a Toulminville-LeFlore Alumni Association event. Finley has denied any wrongdoing.
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said Tuesday the investigation is nearing an end.
“Well, I think it’s wrapping up at this point,” he told FOX10 News.
In response to a request from FOX10 News, police last week released the front page of the report made by Glaude, which contains the barest of details. Police declined to release the back page, which includes Glaude’s narrative, arguing it is not public record.
“I do know that we technically usually release the front of the incident/offense report,” Barber said.
Despite several requests, however, police have failed to point to the specific legal authority that allows the department to keep that part of the report outside of public view. Barber said Tuesday he would check on it.
Meanwhile, Glaude said Monday that he still plans to pursue the case. Barber said Tuesday that police likely will leave the decision up to a judge – almost surely one that’s specially appointed.
“So, we’re trying to work through that, because it’s a bit of an unusual circumstance,” he said. “And so, once we make a determination – but it could go as far as going into a special judge being placed so that there would be a probable cause hearing of some sort. Or, it may be that the evidence is sufficient to be able to choose one way or the other.”
