MOBILE, Ala. -On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Union Avenue in reference to the report of one shot.
Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old victim, Ricardo Parker, down suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
And on the same day, at approximately 6:54 p.m., police responded to 1956 University Boulevard in reference to the report of one shot.
Upon officers arrival, 21 year old victim, Andre Gable was found shot.
The victim was transported to hospital where he later died as results of his injury.
These are both ongoing murder investigations.
