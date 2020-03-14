MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile Police investigators are now identifying the man killed in a shooting Thursday night and they say they have detained the suspect.
Detectives were called to an area near Dauphin Island Parkway and Cedar Pointe Road around 5:20 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jeffery Himes shot. Himes was rushed to the hospital but died.
Police said they detained the suspect involved in the case but have not said if they are arresting him.
The investigation is still underway.
