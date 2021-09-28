Weinacker Avenue shooting scene

Police are shown on scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Weinacker Avenue in Mobile on Monday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2021.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police identified the man killed in a shootout on Weinacker Avenue in Mobile.

Investigators said Tyrin Dubose, 19, died after he was wounded around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Detectives said Dubose and another person were involved in an argument that led to a shootout, with both taking shots at each other.

Dubose was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

An arrest has not been made. MPD said the evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

