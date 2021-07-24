MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have identified the victim in the shooting that happened on Friday night in the 2700 block of Carter Avenue.

Officials say that 46 year-old James L. Ross was found with a life threatening gunshot wound he sustained during a domestic disturbance. Mr. Ross was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mobile police have one person in custody and are questioning several witnesses in regards to this case.

Police officials are asking that if any one has information about this shooting to please contact them at the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211