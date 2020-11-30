MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released the name of a woman killed in a crash early Friday morning.
According to investigators, 54-year-old Rose Marie Cannon-Pledger was driving on Holcombe Avenue when her car veered off the road and hit a power pole. She was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
