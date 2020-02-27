MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released the name of a woman who was wounded when detectives said her ex-husband opened fire in downtown Mobile after a Mardi Gras parade.
Investigators said Valerie Reed, 54, remains hospitalized following Monday night's act of violence. Reed's boyfriend, Eldred Hall, was killed when police said Anthony Orr ambushed them on St. Anthony Street.
According to police, Reed was riding on a float in the MLK Business/Northside Merchants Parade when Orr jumped a barricade to get to her. He was pulled back over the barricade but he eventually caught up with her and Hall after the parade.
Orr is charged with murder, attempted murder, and firing into an occupied vehicle. He's being held in jail without bond.
Court records show that Reed accused Orr of verbal, emotional, and physical abuse the week before the deadly shooting. Orr was also accused of punching Reed in the face in October 2018.
