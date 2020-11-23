MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A gun-wielding man followed an area resident and then struck him in the parking lot of a gas station over the weekend, according to Mobile police.
Police said the incident occurred Saturday at the Chevron gas station on Zeigler Boulevard,
The victim’s wife, who asked not to be identified, told FOX10 News that the family had just gotten off of Interstate 65 and was headed west on Spring Hill Avenue. She said her husband pulled around and passed a car that was moving slowly.
The car then picked up speed and pursued, she said.
“They followed us all the way to the Chevron at University and Zeigler,” she said.
The woman said her husband pulled on to a service road behind the gas station, waited about two or three minutes and then drove to the parking lot. She said the man who was following them as standing at a gas pump and that her husband went into the story to buy cigarettes.
When the man came out, she said, the man who was following them approached him with a gun. She said the man struck her husband with the pistol and threated to kill him and the kids, ages 7 and 9.
“They were freaked out,” she said. “We tell ’em all the time this stuff is real. People are crazy.”
The suspect fled, according to police. Meanwhile, Mobile Fire-Rescue workers treated the victim at the gas station.
