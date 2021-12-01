MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police detectives are investigating the death of a young child.
The six-year-old boy was found dead around 1 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Knoll Apartments on Navco Road.
Officers went to the complex after finding the child's mother unconscious in a parking lot on Schillinger Road around 11:45 a.m. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said the mother may be involved in the death of the child. Police did not say how the boy died.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPD.
