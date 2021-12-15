MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile Police Department K-9 unit on Wednesday helped human officers capture a suspect who stole a vehicle and led police on a pursuit, officials said.
The suspect was caught in the area of Betbeze Street and McCarley Street in Mobile.
A Mobile police spokeswoman told FOX10 News the pursuit originated in Prichard and entered Mobile jurisdiction.
