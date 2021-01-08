MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police released pictures and a video of the car involved in the armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck.
MPD released today that the vehicle has been located.
The heist happened Tuesday at a gas station on Higgens Road.
Police said the robbers were in a blue 2010-2012 Infinity G37 with a sunroof and aftermarket black rims.
The victim told officers he stopped at the store for coffee and was robbed at gunpoint by two men. One held him down while the other went into the truck and stole money.
