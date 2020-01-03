DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It has been nearly a week since electric scooters were introduced in Downtown Mobile. In that time, FOX10 News cameras have spotted dozens of riders driving the wrong way on roads, going on sidewalks and running stop signs.
There have been two crashes in the first week, one sending a rider to the hospital and another causing nearly a thousand dollars of damage to a car.
Craig Roberts’ owns that car that was dented and scratched because of a scooter.
“I hear all these bangs against my car, and I look over this guy is flying in the air and his scooter is tumbling across my car,” he said. “Made sounds like a truck hit my car.”
Since the scooters were introduced last week, FOX10 News has filmed a few dozen riders breaking traffic laws, including driving the wrong-way up Dauphin Street weaving in and out of traffic with Mobile Police officers parked nearby.
MPD said the reason is because it has no policy in place yet to handle the scooters and are doing research to see how other cities deal with enforcement.
“It's just a shame that we introduced the scooters without any rules at this point, if they're studying other cities, they shouldn't introduce them until they have all the rules they want to make,” Roberts said.
Riders though are liking downtown's new option.
“It is fun to have these, but you just got to be safe around them,” said Nolin Weathersby.
For Roberts’ while a scooter is to blame for the damage to his car, he is not completely against them.
“It's hard for me to say, I don't like them because of what they did to my car and those scooters cost me $900 all of a sudden and it's not my fault,” Roberts said.
FOX10 News asked the City of Mobile to go on camera on Friday for this story, but the city spokeswoman declined.
She said she has not personally seen any of the traffic safety concerns mentioned in our story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.