MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police charged a man with killing a woman in what investigators call an act of revenge.
Quinta Martiz McCants, 34, is accused of gunning down 62-year-old Martha McGinsey inside her home on Roderick Road on September 29.
At the time of the crime, detectives said McGinsey's murder was retaliation for the killing 25-year-old Keontae McCants earlier that day in Prichard.
McGinsey's son, Sidney Zireef Burke, has been charged with killing Keontae McCants. Shortly after McGinsey was killed, police said someone fired shots into the home of Burke's father on Spruce Street.
Police said Quinta McCants is related to Keontae McCants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.