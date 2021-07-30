MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department Special Victims Unit made an arrest in an extensive sexual assault investigation.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Gregory Renee Adams, 63, was located and charged with three counts of rape first degree, two counts of rape second degree, three counts of sodomy first degree and two counts of sexual abuse.

Adams was identified as the suspect after a multi-jurisdictional investigation was conducted involving several victims coming forward.

The preliminary investigation suggests Adams contacted some of his victims through churches in Citronelle, Alabama, and Waynesboro, Mississippi. Investigators believe there are possibly more victims.

The Mobile Police Departments urges other victims, witnesses, and anyone with information to further this investigation to contact the Mobile Police Department (251-208-7211), or Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (251-574-8633).