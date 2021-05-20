MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department has received numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Trinity Gardens and Crichton area.

As a response, during the last three months, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit has conducted an operation that consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street level enforcement, and the execution of warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their contraband.

The results of the investigation yielded 23 arrested people possessing and or selling marijuana, crack cocaine, THC edibles, and collected handguns and illegally obtained money.

The following people were arrested and a list of their charges:

1. Steven Jones, 12/04/1974

• Distribution of Controlled Substance (X3)

2. Antwuan Armstead, 12/10/1981

• Distribution of Controlled Substance (X2)

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3. Tony Nodd, 07/02/1965

• Distribution of Controlled Substance

4. Lakisha White, 09/12/1980

• Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Improper Lights (Warrant)

5. Zackary Pettway, 01/15/1997

• Attempt to Elude

• No Pistol Permit

6. Ladedrick Williams, 03/22/2001

• Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree

7. Javarrius Spinks, 12/02/1994

• Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

8. Adam Stallworth, 11/25/1973

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Distribution of Controlled Substance

9. Lawrence Williams, 03/30/1973

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

• Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (Federal Warrant)

10. Juandarius Jones, B/M, 05/08/1979

• Possession of Controlled Substance

11. Jaylin Dixon-Long, 05/01/2000

• Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

• Attempt to Elude

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

12. Tamorris Mickles, 09/20/1986

• Loitering for the Purpose of Drug Activity

• Attempt to Elude

13. Kameron Hatcher, 04/18/2001

• Loitering for the Purpose of Drug Activity

• Attempt to Elude

14. Trayland Johnson, 07/19/1997

• Loitering for the Purpose of Drug Activity

• Attempt to Elude

15. Lakedrick Golston, 12/12/1997

• Gambling

16. Kordell Spencer, 01/17/1996

• Attempt to Elude

17. Marcus Hicks, 10/18/1999

• Disorderly Conduct

• Attempt to Elude

• Loitering for the Purpose of Drug Activity

18. Willaim Tensley, 03/22/1997

• Attempt to Elude

• Loitering for the Purpose of Drug Activity

19. Franquez Bradley, 02/05/1998

• Attempt to Elude

• Loitering for the Purpose of Drug Activity

• Burglary 3rd Degree (Warrant)

• Youthful Offender (Warrant)

20. Ernest Manassa, 04/01/1997

• Gambling

• Theft of Property 1st Degree

• Obstructing Justice- Using a False Identity

• Probation Revocation (Warrant)

21. Javaris Rodgers, 06/08/1996

• No Pistol Permit

• Tampering with Physical Evidence

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

22. Tiffany Gullette, 01/16/1989

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

• Violation of Parental Responsibility (Warrant)

• Chemical Endangerment of a Child (X4)

23. Roderick Odom, 11/23/1987

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

• Domestic Violence 3rd Degree (Warrant)